25th Annual Pig on the Ridge is Nov. 1 & 2

A Pig on the Ridge sidewalk display in Ridgeway. | Barbara Ball

RIDGEWAY – The Pig will be back on the Ridge this weekend – Friday, Nov. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 2. It will be the 25th anniversary of the festival.

Friday night’s “No Pigs allowed” runs from 6 – 10:30 p.m. with activities for kids, craft sales, and a street party. While “No pigs (are) allowed” on Friday night’s menu, there will be delicious and different non-pork cuisine for sale at all the cook vendors.

Saturday kicks off with the BBQ judging contest at 9 a.m. with classic and antique cars on display from 9:30 till 12:30, a hog-calling contest, and then a fun cruise-by with Town Councilman Don Prioleau entertaining as he introduces and comments on the vehicles.

With great fall weather predicted, it should be the perfect weekend for shopping at vendor booths or at the stocked-for-Christmas shops along Palmer Street.

The Pig on the Ridge is manned by Ridgeway volunteers who give many hours of their time throughout the year to make the festival enjoyable for the thousands of barbecue lovers and shoppers who attend every year.

To become a sponsor call 803-240-2349. Save the date for the 25th anniversary of Pig on the Ridge, one of the best and biggest BBQ festivals in South Carolina.