Christmas Parade applications due Nov. 1

BLYTHEWOOD – The Town of Blythewood has announced that the Town will organize the Christmas Parade this year.

The Parade will be held rain or shine at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8. In case of severe weather, the parade will be postponed to 2 p.m. on the following Sunday, Dec. 15.

Those interested in participating as a float entry, sponsor, or volunteer please visit the link on the Town Hall website to apply – townofblythewoodsc.gov

Float entries and sponsorship applications must be made by Nov. 1. Volunteer applications are due Nov. 15.