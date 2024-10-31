Fairfield County advertising for admin. position

By

WINNSBORO – Fairfield County government has hired Parker Poe Consulting to handle a search for a County Administrator.

Letters of Interest and a detailed resume should be submitted via email to Interim County Administrator Clay Killian: [email protected] by Nov. 22, 2024.

To access the Job Listing, visit: https://www.fairfieldsc.com/job-openings/county_administrator

Killian has served the county as interim administrator since January, 2024 under a one-year contract. Prior to that Laura Johnson served as interim administrator under a one-year contract that was extended for six more months before council voted to discontinue her services in early January, 2024.

For more information about the Fairfield County Administrator position, visit: https://www.fairfieldsc.com/uploads/uploads/Fairfield_County_Administrator_Job_Functions.pdf