Fairfield County, review this information before you vote

By

The General Election for federal, state, county, and other local offices will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5. The early voting period for this election continues through Saturday, Nov. 2. Fairfield County Voter Registration and Elections Office, 315 S Congress Street, Winnsboro will be open during the early voting period from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

For election information, call 803-635-6255.

Voters will be asked to provide one of the following Photo IDs when voting in person.

S.C. Driver’s License (Includes standard License and REAL ID)

S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles ID Card (Includes standard ID card and REAL ID)

SC Concealed Weapons Permit

S.C Voter Registration Card with Photo

Federal Military ID (Includes all Department of Defense Photo IDs and Veterans Affairs Benefits Card)

U.S. Passport (Includes US Passport ID Card)

If you have one of these Photo IDs, you are ready to vote. Voters must bring one of these IDs with them to the polling place. Voters without Photo ID can get one free of charge from the Department of Motor Vehicles or their county voter registration office. Voters who encounter an obstacle to getting a Photo ID should bring their paper voter registration card without a photo with them to their polling place. These voters can then sign an affidavit swearing to their identity and to their obstacle to obtaining a Photo ID and vote a provisional ballot. This ballot will count unless the county board of voter registration and elections has grounds to believe the affidavit is false. For more information on Photo ID, visit scVOTES.gov or contact your county board of voter registration and elections.

At 10 am on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, the County Board of Voter Registration and Elections will begin its examination of the absentee ballot return envelopes at Fairfield County Voter Registration and Elections Office, 315 S Congress Street, Winnsboro. For information, call 803-635-6255.

At 10am on Friday, Nov. 8, the County Board of Canvassers will hold a hearing to determine the validity of all provisional ballots cast in this election. This hearing will be held at Fairfield County Voter Registration and Elections Office, 315 S Congress Street, Winnsboro.

The following precincts and polling places will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day. Always check your polling place at scVOTES.gov before leaving to vote in any election.

Precincts Polling Places and precinct location:

BLACKSTOCK, 725 Blackstock Rd. Blackstock | Woodward/Blackstock VFD

BLAIR, 321 99 Rd., Blair | Blair VFD

CENTERVILLE, 1087 Centerville Rd., Ridgeway | Boykins Garage

FEASTERVILLE, 2785 Clowney Rd., Blair | Feasterville VFD

GREENBRIER, 3025 State Hwy 269, Winnsboro | Greenbrier VFD

GLADDEN GROVE, 70 Meeting St., Great Falls | Mitford VFD

JENKINSVILLE, 7104 State Highway 215, S. | Jenkinsville VFD

HOREB-GLENN, 3853 Estes Ln., Winnsboro | St. Matthews Baptist Ch.

HICKORY RIDGE, 178 Reservoir Rd., Winnsboro | Blackjack Baptist Church

LEBANON, 5364 Newberry Rd., Winnsboro | Lebanon VFD

MITFORD, 70 Meeting St., Great Falls | Mitford VFD

MONTICELLO, 4783 Clarks Bridge Rd., Blair | St. Peters AME Church

NEW HOPE, 6364 Newberry Rd., Winnsboro | Lebanon VFD

RIDGEWAY, 300 Coleman St., Ridgeway | Geiger Elementary School

SIMPSON, 4118 State Hwy 34 E., Ridgeway | St. Mark Baptist Church

SOUTH WINNSBORO, 110 Winter St. Winnsboro Community VFD

WINNSBORO MILLS ,110 Winter St., Winnsboro | Community VFD

WINNSBORO NO 1, 117 W. Washington St. ,Winnsboro | Town of Winnsboro FD

WINNSBORO NO 2, Washington/Congress St. | Winnsboro Town Clock

WHITE OAK, 284 Patrick Rd. Winnsboro | White Oak ARP Church

WOODWARD, 725 Blackstock Rd | Woodward/Blackstock VFD

DUTCHMANS CREEK, 6 Dutchman Ln., Ridgeway | Dutchman VFD