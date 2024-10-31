Olde Town Hall celebrates 10 years

By

Olde Town Hall restaurant bar | Photos: Barbara Ball

Palmer

RIDGEWAY – When Angelina Surina opened her Olde Town Hall Restaurant and Bar in downtown Ridgeway 10 years ago on Halloween day, she was serving burgers, wings and other foods that could generally be found in other local eating establishments. But she was also serving foods that were not available in Blythewood, Winnsboro or other local restaurants – higher end dishes including filet mignon, shrimp and grits, and scallops along with fine, select bourbon in the restaurant’s full-service bar.

And the same is true today, many of the restaurant’s menu items can not otherwise be found locally.

The restaurant now offers catering for receptions, wedding rehearsals, and for industrial customers including Bomag and Mekra. Plus the restaurant offers weekly specials every Wednesday and through the weekend.

Other changes include her name – she is now married to Edward Palmer IV and they have a 4-year-old daughter, Melania.

“Ten years after opening the restaurant in this town of 300 people, it is very successful,” Palmer said. “We have 20 employees, a thriving restaurant and many, many loyal customers.”

“It’s been a decade of hard work, innovation and passion for this business that we love. But it is all possible because of our wonderful customers and friends who have supported us here for the last 10 years. I am grateful for them, and I want them all to know how much we appreciate them,” Palmer said. “Without them, of course, we would not have made it. Instead, we have a successful business here in the small town life that our family loves. We are so happy here.”

“October will mark 10 years of building something special with our amazing community,” Palmer said. “A big thank you to our supporters – our friends, family and customers. I want to say to our customers, ‘Thank you for being part of our journey! We love you all.’”

Olde Town Hall Restaurant is located at 140 S. Palmer Street in Ridgeway, open Tuesday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. For catering, call 803-337-0389.