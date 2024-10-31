Scout unveils Traveler SUV and Terra pickup truck

By

Scout’s Traveler SUV | Photos: Scout Motors

COLUMBIA – After officially introducing two production-intent concept vehicles, the Scout Traveler SUV and Scout Terra truck on Oct. 24, the company is preparing to host a South Carolina reveal at the University of South Carolina football game on Nov. 16. It will be the first opportunity for South Carolina residents and Gamecock fans to see the new vehicles up close.

Scout Motors officials say the reveal of the vehicles “marks a significant milestone in the Scout brand revival and showcases its bold vision for the future of American-made vehicles.”

The company says this is a new chapter that blends the brand’s iconic past with a forward-looking approach to electrification.

“While initially focused on an all-electric lineup, Scout Motors made a strategic decision to include an optional extended range electrical vehicle energy system with a gas powered generator, called Harvester,” according to information provided by Scout Motors. “This reflects the company’s commitment to adapting to consumer needs in an evolving market.”

“Two years in the making, the day has finally come to share the next generation of Scout vehicles with the world,” said Scott Keogh, President and CEO of Scout Motors. “The original core idea – rugged, versatile vehicles capable of off-road adventure and family duty – is more relevant than ever. We couldn’t be prouder to revitalize this iconic American brand, create thousands of American jobs, and put American ingenuity back to work,” Keogh said.

As the buildings are now going up on the Scout property, approximately 73 percent of the steel for the main assembly building is in place, and 81 percent of the foundations are complete, according to information released from the company. When finished, the building will cover nearly 1.3 million square feet. The paint shop is advancing with roof decking and steel construction on the south end.

The body shop has 56 percent of its steel erected and 79 percent of its foundations installed. The body shop will also span 1.3 million square feet with more than 800 foundations in place.

The paint shop will get its final steel beam installed on Oct. 31.