Veteran’s Day event set for Nov. 7 in Winnsboro

WINNSBORO – Life-long Winnsboro resident Eddie Branham, 77, served in the Air Force from September, 1968 until late 1972. Long after his military career ended, he applied for a military card that could be used for various discounts that many stores and businesses now offer for all military enlistees and veterans.

“I wasn’t asking for any military benefits, just an ID card that verified I’d served in the Air Force and am a military veteran,” Branham said. “I was always denied the card.”

But three years ago, when Albertha Woodard was named Director of the Veterans’ Affairs Department for Fairfield County, all that changed.

“When Mr. Branham came in to my office, I not only got him a card, but I also got him some financial benefits that he deserved.”

A military veteran, herself, Woodard said what she does is not just a job, but a ministry.

“I want, to the best of my ability, to get the benefits for our veterans that they deserve,” Woodard said. “Many veterans are not aware that they can even receive benefits. Others are not aware that the benefits they receive can be increased. In most cases, when a veteran comes to our office seeking benefits, I can get them an increase in their current benefits or 100% disability on their initial visit. That’s what I’m here for, to help them be aware of and receive the benefits they are qualified for.”

One way she does this is through a Veterans Day Luncheon that she has held each year since becoming Director.

“I hold the luncheon to provide veterans a place to come together at least once a year, to have camaraderie and to be appreciated for their service,” Woodard said. “When you go into the military, you’re giving up yourself to service, to defend and protect your country and loved ones. When you sign up, you really don’t know if you’ll come back home alive. The luncheon is an opportunity for the community to show their appreciation to these men and women for that service.”

Woodard said this year’s luncheon will focus on women veterans, particularly, women combat veterans. At the luncheon, Woodard will introduce Marine veteran Dee Crout, 90, who is Fairfield County’s oldest living female veteran.

“And we always have something special for the veterans who attend the luncheon,” Woodard said. “This year, the Fairfield High School Class of 1988 has sponsored and put together a hundred care packages for our veterans. The packages include a blanket and other items.

“I want our veterans to know our office is here to help them, whether it’s to transport them to appointments, help them receive food donations, or to help them apply for benefits,” Woodard said. “We’re here for them. And my goal is to get them 100% of the benefits they qualify for. I am going to do everything I can to get them what they deserve.”

The luncheon will be held at the Boykin Recreation Center in Winnsboro, beginning at 11 a.m., Nov. 7. The Center is located at 1851 U.S. Highway 321 Bypass N.