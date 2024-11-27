Blythewood boys finish 2nd at 5A Cross Country meet

By

Photo: Blythewood Cross Country

NEWBERRY – In the 5A Division 1 boys race, junior Jacob Powell took seventh place with a time of 16:24.73 and senior Eureka Washington finished 12th to lead Blythewood to a second-place finish behind team champion Dorman Thursday morning at The Farm cross-country course.

Dorman finished first with a score of 49. Blythewood came in second at 120 points. Lexington finished third with 134 points.

Behind Powell and Washington were senior Spencer Shealy at 21st, sophomore Anthony Knight at 42nd, and junior Dillan Boyer at 47th. The Bengals’ point total was 120 to Dorman’s 49.

In the 5A Division 1 girls’ race, Blythewood junior Anna Kelly finished third and Mallory Hogue finished fourth to lead the Bengals to a seventh-place finish with 217 points.

Kelly’s time was 18:44.51 and Hogue’s time was 18:57.96. Behind Kelly and Hogue were junior Scarlett Baker at 59th, eighth-grader Paige Kelly at 65th and junior Lauren Benson at 87th.

The Wando girls won the team championship with a total score of 54.