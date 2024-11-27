Blythewood’s Christmas tree lighting set for Dec. 1

By

BLYTHEWOOD – The bright red truck with the Christmas tree has arrived on the lawn of Town Hall, and the Christmas tree standing tall adjacent to town hall is ready to light up the night sky this weekend.

The Blythewood Christmas season begins every year at town hall with the lighting of the tree on the Sunday after Thanksgiving. This year it’s on Dec. 1 at 5 p.m.

Enjoy live music, refreshments and visit with neighbors and old friends who have come home to Blythewood for the holidays.

Freeway Music students will provide gathering music, followed by a welcome from Mayor Sloan Griffin. Erik Estep, pastor of the VillageChurch will give the invocation, and Blythewood recording artists Jeannie and Vance Sharpe will perform a selection of holiday songs.

As is the tradition, someone from the community is asked to light the Christmas tree. This year, the Blythewood Farmer’s Market manager will light the tree as well as a second ‘town’ tree across the street at the same time.

And what’s a tree lighting without Santa. The jolly old fellow will be on hand following the ceremony to visit with children in attendance …so get your camera out!

Following the lighting of the trees, there will be hot chocolate, apple cider, and cookies served by the Town’s Rotary Club.

Something special is being added this year. At the close of the tree lighting ceremony, the VillageChurch will host a Christmas concert at the Palmetto Citizens Amphitheater.

And with that, it will be Christmas in Blythewood.

The tree lighting ceremony will be held in front of town hall at 171 Langford Road.