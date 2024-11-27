Dawndy Plank, Janet Moak to emcee Blythewood Christmas parade

By

BLYTHEWOOD – Blythewood’s annual Christmas Parade is set for Sunday, Dec. 8 at 2 p.m., in downtown Blythewood. The theme is ‘Winter wonderland.’

Always a crowd pleaser that draws parade goers from around the Midlands, this year’s parade will feature about 60 entries floating through the streets showing off Blythewood school students, sports teams and clubs, businesses, big trucks, civic and other community organizations as well as horses, dancing girls, bands, dogs and musicians.

It promises to be a lot of fun for those participating as well as for spectators.

Sponsors include Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union, Humana, Thermal Technologies, CHG, Scout, RamJack, and Self Serve Storage. Additional sponsors are welcome. Contact Town Hall at 803-754-0501 to become a sponsor.

Blythewood resident and retired WIS-TV news anchor Dawndy Mercer Plank will be back emceeing the parade this year along with WLTX-TV advertising manager Janet Moak. The two will work from two locations – Blythewood Consignment Shop on Main St. and Christian Assistance Bridge on Blythewood Rd.