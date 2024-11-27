Fairfield Co. Museum Open House set for Dec. 6

By

Lauren Livings and three of her voice students entertain guests at the 2017 Museum’s Open House. | Roger Dye

WINNSBORO – The Fairfield County Museum will host its annual Holiday Open House from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m., on Friday, Dec. 6.

The museum will be decorated with traditional live holiday greenery by members of the town’s three garden clubs – Anemone Garden Club, Town & Country Gardeners, and Winnsboro Garden Club.

Entertainment will include the Carolina Blue Grass band; vocalist Kelley Lannigan, guitarist and songwriter Nancy Owen, and several of Laurens Livings’ piano students.

The museum’s traditional holiday refreshment feast will be served in the circa 1830 museum’s elegant dining room, and will include dishes prepared by members of the Fairfield County Historical Society and the Fairfield County Genealogical Society.

For more information, call 803-635-9811. The museum is located at 231 S. Congress Street in downtown Winnsboro.

NOTE: An earlier version of the story gave the date as Sunday. It should have read Friday, Dec. 6.