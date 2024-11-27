Holidays on the Ridge happens Dec. 6 – 8

By

RIDGEWAY – Lights on the Ridge will kick off the holidays in Ridgeway on Friday, Dec. 6. The festivities will be held at the Century House (170 S. Dogwood Ave.) from 5 – 9 p.m., with the Geiger Elementary School choir singing Christmas carols, then Santa will arrive in a horse drawn carriage to light the town’s Christmas Tree.

Following the tree lighting, there will be free horse-drawn carriage rides through downtown. Some shops and restaurants will be open and there will be a holiday open house at the Ridgeway Marketplace (110 S. Palmer Street) from 6 – 9 p.m.

There will tours of Ridgeway’s new historical museum as Aimwell Church’s Christmas Carolers entertain around the town. There will also be a vintage tractor pull.

Visitors to Ridgeway can enjoy a full day of shopping and dining on Saturday, Dec. 7, as Ridgeway celebrates local businesses.

The three days of Christmas celebration and shopping will culminate on Sunday, Dec. 8, with the town Christmas Parade which will begin at 3 p.m. This year’s theme is Singing in the Season.