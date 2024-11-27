Pine Tree players to show ‘The Princess of Yule’

By

WINNSBORO – Get into the holiday spirit with singing, dancing, comedy, and more! The Pine Tree Playhouse welcomes you back once again to the Royal Court of the North Pole.

King Santa Claus and the Royal Family are preparing for a joyous event: The Crowning of The Princess of Yule, King Santa Claus’ oldest daughter and heir to the throne, Princess Eloise. However, is Princess Eloise ready? Will she accept her place or will the line go to The King’s cousin… Eddie Claus?

Tickets are $10.00 and available at www.pinetreeplayhouse.com/shows

Show dates and times are Dec 6, 7, 13, and 14 at 7 pm.

Pine Tree Playhouse is located at 230 S Congress St. in Winnsboro.