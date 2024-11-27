Winnsboro Christmas parade set for Dec. 1

By

WINNSBORO – The first Christmas parade of the season in the Winnsboro/Ridgeway/Blythewood communities will be held in downtown Winnsboro this Sunday, Dec. 1, at 4:30 p.m., on Congress Street.

Fairfield Chamber of Commerce President Dillon Pullen said about 70 entries have signed up so far.

“This is going to be one of our best Christmas parades,” Pullen said. “So, I’m hoping a lot of our residents will come out and see it.”

There will be music entertainment as the crowd gathers for the parade. Following the parade there will be the annual town Christmas tree lighting held in front of the clock and time for children to visit with Santa underneath the clock.

Those who would like to participate in the parade can still do so by contacting the Fairfield County Chamber of Commerce at 803-635-4242 for a registration form. Those not registered by Nov. 25 will be entered at the back of the lineup. To participate, entries must be decorated for the holiday, Pullen said.

Prizes will be awarded for several categories of best entries.

Some stores and restaurants will be open late for holiday shopping.