Bengals sweep Chapin… twice

By

CHAPIN – Blythewood’s varsity basketball teams picked up back-to-back wins over Chapin. Both teams won at home on Dec. 13 and again on the road on Tuesday.

Blythewood’s girls downed Chapin 81-32 and 71-49 to move to 8-0 on the season. Blythewood’s boys (7-1) won by similar margins. They beat the Eagles 80-38 on Friday and followed with a 72-38 win on Tuesday.

Blythewood’s girls will play Irmo tonight at 6 p.m. and Dutch Fork on Saturday at 4 p.m. The boys are scheduled to play Wren on Friday at 6 p.m.