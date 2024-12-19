Bethel ARP observes Wreaths Across America

By

Natural green wreaths with bright Christmas red bows placed around the base of the spire of a tomb of a fallen Fairfield soldier. | Photos: Contributed

WINNSBORO – On Dec.14, the Bethel ARP Cemetery and the Lebanon Presbyterian Cemetery were two of more than 4,000 cemeteries in all 50 states, at sea, and abroad that participated in the National Wreaths Across America Day. Millions of Americans placed wreaths on the graves of veterans spanning from the American Revolution to the current conflicts today.

The ceremony began at noon at the Bethel ARP Cemetery with the assistance of the local Trail Life Boys and American Heritage Girls troops. Following the ceremony, attendees placed Wreaths of Remembrance for over 100 veterans between the two cemeteries. Veterans beginning with America’s first veterans, those who served in the American Revolution, to the current conflict as well as those who served in time of peace were remembered and honored.

The ceremonial wreaths were also placed at each of the monuments at the War Memorial Park on the grounds at Mt. Zion, recognizing those from Fairfield County who gave service during times of war.

The goal of Wreaths Across America is to remember the fallen, to honor those that have served and are currently serving, as well as their families, and to teach the next generation the value of freedom, i.e. that freedom is not free, that it came with a price. As participants placed each wreath, they were asked to say the name of the veteran aloud and pay their respects for the veteran’s sacrifice and service.

“This picture encapsulates the mission of Wreaths Across America to Remember, Honor, and Teach, said WWA Location Coordinator Penny Renwick. “When I received this picture,” she said, holding a photo of two young girls kneeling at the grave of a veteran and touching his name to pay their respects, “I knew that our goal had been achieved.

“A special thank you goes out to all who sponsored wreaths for Wreaths Across America to ensure that we never forget the sacrifice and service of our veterans who strove to ensure that our freedoms – that we so often take for granted – are not lost.” Renwick said.