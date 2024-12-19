You are here: Home / Community / Blythewood Pres to host Christmas Eve in the Fields

Blythewood Pres to host Christmas Eve in the Fields

December 19, 2024 By Staff
Last year’s Christmas Eve in the Fields service drew a large crowd. | Blythewood Presbyterian Church

BLYTHEWOOD – Blythewood Presbyterian Church is set to host its annual Christmas Eve in the Fields.

The service under the stars has become a favorite Christmas tradition for many in Blythewood – a time of experiencing Immanuel around fire pits, ending with a beautiful candle lighting.

The service, complete with carol singing, scripture reading and a Christmas message, begins at 5:30 p.m. Prior to that, visit with neighbors and enjoy homemade cookies and hot chocolate.

“An outdoor Christmas Eve service around fires is very reminiscent of what the shepherds must have experienced: the vulnerability of the open spaces; the exposure to unknown elements; and the quietness of the night being disrupted by Joyful Christmas Noise,” pastor Rhett Sanders said.

“Be mindful of the weather and dress accordingly,” he said. “Bring a chair and come out to make some Christmas noise with your neighbors.”

Blythewood Presbyterian Church is located at 441 Rimer Pond Road in Blythewood.

