Blythewood Pres to host Christmas Eve in the Fields

Last year’s Christmas Eve in the Fields service drew a large crowd. | Blythewood Presbyterian Church

BLYTHEWOOD – Blythewood Presbyterian Church is set to host its annual Christmas Eve in the Fields.

The service under the stars has become a favorite Christmas tradition for many in Blythewood – a time of experiencing Immanuel around fire pits, ending with a beautiful candle lighting.

The service, complete with carol singing, scripture reading and a Christmas message, begins at 5:30 p.m. Prior to that, visit with neighbors and enjoy homemade cookies and hot chocolate.

“An outdoor Christmas Eve service around fires is very reminiscent of what the shepherds must have experienced: the vulnerability of the open spaces; the exposure to unknown elements; and the quietness of the night being disrupted by Joyful Christmas Noise,” pastor Rhett Sanders said.

“Be mindful of the weather and dress accordingly,” he said. “Bring a chair and come out to make some Christmas noise with your neighbors.”

Blythewood Presbyterian Church is located at 441 Rimer Pond Road in Blythewood.