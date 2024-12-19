Scout honored with Smart Move SC award

By

Accepting the Smart Move SC New Plant Award are Scout Motors officials: Punam Patel, SC Community Affairs Manager; Gene Ko, Director of Plant Controlling; Oliver Wollinsky VP, production; Jacopo Marzetti, Senior Director, Logistics; and Sym Singh, Director, State Government Affairs. | Contributed

COLUMBIA – The Scout Motors plant in Blythewood was honored recently with the Smart Move SC New Plant award, one of 11 presented by the South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance (SCMA) and the South Carolina Manufacturing Extension Partnership (SCMEP).

The awards honor innovation, community impact, and operational excellence across various categories, according to Sara Hazzard, President and CEO of SCMA, who praised the honorees for their impact and for their outstanding contributions to the industry.

Andy Carr, President and CEO of SCMEP, said, “The individuals and companies recognized today are at the forefront of innovation and excellence. Their efforts not only elevate their operations, but also reinforce the strength and competitiveness of South Carolina manufacturing as a whole.”