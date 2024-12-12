U-Pick-Em is back as CFP Bracket Challenge

By

FAIRFIELD COUNTY – December marks changes in the college football world, and those have trickled down to The Voice… but the cash prize remains.

Capitalize on your chance for some extra Christmas cash by entering in The Voice’s College Football Playoff Bracket Challenge, which can be found on page 4B in the Dec. 12 and Dec. 19 issues of The Voice.

The winner of the contest will be presented two $100 bills after the Jan. 20 National Championship game. Make sure to fill out the tie breaker!

The Rules

The person with correct bracket will be crowned the Champ for 2024. Don’t forget to fill out the tie-breaker (predict the total score of the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl Game between the University of South Carolina and the University of Illinois). That could be the difference between winning $200 or $0.

Photocopies of the entry form will not be accepted. The Voice will count only one entry per person; all mailed entries must be postmarked by midnight Thursday, Dec. 19.

How to Enter

Clip the dotted box out of The Voice’s U Pick ‘Em page and list the team you think will win each game of the playoffs.

Mail your picks to The Voice at PO Box 675, Blythewood, SC 29016.