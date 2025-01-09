Bengals knock off Aiken, River Bluff

By

Five Bengals medaled at the The Bearcat. | BlythewoodBengals.com

AIKEN – Blythewood’s boys’ wrestling team kicked off 2025 with big wins on Tuesday. The Bengals swept Aiken and River Bluff to improve to 12-1 on the season.

Blythewood took down 10th ranked Aiken (4A) 58-22, then knocked off fourth-ranked powerhouse River Bluff 44-36.

Blythewood got the edge in the last bout, as junior Aiden Moon took the decision win in the 138lb class to clench the win for the Bengals.

The wins come off of a big weekend for both Blythewood wrestling squads in Rock Hill at The Bearcat.

The boys team finished in sixth place out of 46 teams in the two-day event.

Desmond Macklin placed second in 157lbs; Elijah Johnson finished fourth at 150lbs. Rolland Boisvert (113lbs) placed fifth, and Moon Dillan Boyer (106lbs) came in sixth and eighth places respectively.

The Bengal girls finished in ninth place out of 34 teams, despite not having all wrestlers present.

Tiyanna Mack placed second at 130lbs. Audra Petroff finished in third at 155lbs, and Abby Ely placed fourth at 190lbs.