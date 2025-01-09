Blythewood pediatrician a part of The Bachelor’s cast

By

Neicey Baxter | Photo: Disney/Matt Sayles

A pediatrician from Blythewood is set to appear on the Jan. 27 episode of The Bachelor TV show as one of 25 women vying for the heart of this season’s bachelor, Grant Ellis, according to The Bachelor website.

The site says that Neicey Baxter, 32, is a pediatrician currently working at four hospitals.

According to media reports, Baxter earned her degree at the Medical University of South Carolina College of Medicine, completed her pediatrics residency at Prisma Health Richland, and completed a fellowship in neonatal-perinatal medicine at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, and is currently affiliated with four local hospitals.

According to the Bachelor website, Baxter has three dogs: Charlie, Khloe, and Chicago, likes hanging out at farmers markets, and has always wanted to be invited to the Kardashians’ Christmas Party.

The Bachelor’s new season begins Jan. 27, at 8 p.m. and can be viewed live on ABC or on Hulu.