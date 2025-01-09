Blythewood woman wanted for credit card fraud

By

Crippen

FAIRFIELD COUNTY – Paige Crippen, of Blythewood is currently wanted by the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office for charges including Financial Transaction Card Fraud and Financial Transaction Card Theft, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Surveillance footage used to identify Crippen. | Photos: Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office

On Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office received a report regarding the fraudulent use of a citizen’s credit card.

Following a review of financial records, investigators were able to identify Crippen as the suspect. Surveillance footage confirmed Crippen using the credit card for unauthorized purchases.

According to the news release, investigators have obtained an arrest warrant for Crippen and have made multiple attempts to locate her, but these efforts have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on Paige Crippen’s whereabouts or who has seen her is urged to contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at 803-635-4141 or Investigator Robert Byrd at 803-815-4120.