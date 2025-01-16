Fairfield NAACP hosts 3rd MLK Jr. celebration

By

WINNSBORO – The Fairfield County Branch of the NAACP will host its third annual Mar­tin Luther King Day celebration on Monday, Jan. 20, at 3 p.m., at Blackjack Baptist Church in Winnsboro.

This year’s program, inspired by Dr. King’s life and legacy, provides opportunities for learning, for re- flection, and for hope, according to Jennifer Jenkins, the Fairfield County NAACP president.

“Our goal for the celebration is to honor and celebrate Dr. King’s life and work so that our commu­nity may be inspired to address the causes and impact of social inequality and injustice,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins will emcee the program which will include keynote speaker Rev. Dr. Robert Scotland, Pastor of Shiloh First Presbyterian Church in Winnsboro.

The following will make comments: Deacon Calvin Johnson; Brenda Murphy, President of NAACP South Carolina State Conference; Dr. Tony Hemingway, Superintendent Fairfield County Schools; and House Rep. Annie McDaniel, Musical selections will be presented by Ms. Jae’ Lyn Hawkins and Mrs. Felicia Alleyne from Blackjack Baptist Church prior to the keynote speaker’s presentation.

Benediction will be given by Elder Edward Jenkins, Associate Pastor of St. Mark Baptist Church in Ridgeway.

For information about the celebration, contact Jennifer Jenkins at 803-238-0785.