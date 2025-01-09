Free to Focus in effect for R2, FCSD

By

COLUMBIA – As of Jan. 1, the South Carolina Department of Education’s Free to Focus policy is in effect for all students in SC public schools.

The policy mandates that cell phones must be powered off and put away from ‘Bell to Bell’ during the school day. ‘Bell to Bell’ is defined as the period of time from the start of school (tardy bell) until afternoon dismissal.

A media release from the Department of Education states that the policy seeks to create a phone-free environment during school hours to help students engage, focus, and grow their college and career-ready skills.

Richland Two

At richland2.org, the district asks that students keep devices powered off and stored away unless otherwise directed by a teacher for educational purpose and parents avoid texting or calling students during school hours.

Over the winter break, Richland Two released footage from Superintendent Dr. Kim Moore’s ‘The Moore You Know’ podcast, in which she interviewed ten students and lead psychologist Dr. Kellie Snipes about adjusting to the new mandate.

Dr. Snipes focused on providing tips for detoxing from devices.

“It is going to be difficult. This is going to be something that’s a big change. Phones have been a big part of our lives,” she said. “[Digital detox] is a hard thing to do because most of us feel a little anxious when we’re separated from our phones.”

She said that in terms of taking a break from phones, it’s important to try to not do it all at once – to take steps to work up to the goal.

“I think of it as if I was going to run a marathon tomorrow,” she said. “I wouldn’t just walk out the door and start running. I would work myself up to it. So take small pauses when you can – even if it’s just for a minute or two at first – set your phone aside and say I’m going to just leave it and I’m going to go focus on something else. Over time, the more and more you practice that skill, the more and the more you’ll be able to stretch that time frame.”

“So small steps – baby steps,” she emphasized. “The pocket first, maybe the bag, maybe taking some practice leaving it in another room – just kind of working ourselves up and working on that skill to take that pause and delay.”

Dr. Snipes also recommended silencing notifications to eliminate the distraction of those.

“Every time your phone pings, that’s going to take some automatic attention away from whatever you’re doing… so creating that space and distance, literally, from those notifications and how close you are to your phone can actually help.”

The Richland Two Board of Trustees revised Policy JICJ – Possession/Use of Electronic Communication Devices at School, to reflect the new law.

The policy lists are four consequences for students in violation.

First Offense – redirection

Second Offense – confiscate device; return device to student at the end of the school day

Third Offense – confiscate device; return device to parent

Fourth Offense – refusal to obey/defiance

The full policy can be viewed at richlandtwo.org.

Fairfield County School District

Information on the school district’s website says that under this new policy, students will not be allowed to use their mobile devices during school hours in classrooms, hallways, and other common areas during instructional hours. Students are encouraged to store their phones in lockers, Yondr Pouches, backpacks, or designated areas during the day.

“The goal of this policy is to enhance focus, minimize disruptions, and support an environment where all students can thrive academically and socially,” according to the district’s website. “Research consistently shows that limiting cell phone usage during school hours improves academic performance, reduces behavioral issues, and fosters meaningful in-person interactions.”