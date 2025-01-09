Griffins open new year at Newberry

By

WINNSBORO – After sweeping Swansea on Dec. 19, Fairfield Central’s basketball teams hit some holiday tournaments before a break into the new year.

The Griffin boys took on Lucy Beckham (5A) on Dec. 28 and 30. Fairfield led 11-9 after a quarter of play, but the Bengals took a 21-19 lead into halftime. Lucy Beckham outscored Fairfield 16-10 in the third to extend their lead to eight. The Griffins managed to hold the Bengals to just five points in the fourth but couldn’t overcome the deficit, falling with a 42-39 final.

They returned on Dec. 30 to face North Charleston and found a tougher battle. The Cougars downed Fairfield 45-22.

The Griffin girls faced off with Greer (4A) and Woodmont (5A). They battled with Greer on Dec. 21 and fell with a 52-43 final. The Dec. 23 game against Woodmont had a similar fate: a 51-42 loss.

Both teams were slated to face Newberry on Wednesday, Jan. 8, but scores were not available before The Voice’s press deadline.

Fairfield will enter into AA Region 3 play next week with games at Eau Claire on Tuesday, Jan. 14 and a home match-up against Columbia on Friday, Jan. 17.