Is Blythewood home to America’s largest earth moving project?

By

BLYTHEWOOD – A video of America’s Largest Earth Moving Project on the East coast – Scout Motors EV – was produced by Aaron Witt, owner of BuildWitt, a marketing firm that focuses on the construction industry.

The 18-minute video, which can be viewed on The Voice’s Facebook gives a drone’s eye view of Scout’s massive earth moving project in Blythewood. It shows the process, the breadth and scale of the massive land­scape as it is transformed, and what is required to move 24 mil­lion cubic yards of earth over a land area covering 1,360 acres.

The work is contracted to Landmark Construction. The company is moving about 75,000 cubic yards of earth a day on a tight schedule to get the automo­tive plant producing on time.

According to Witt’s website, the Blythewood site is part of a new era of American mega proj­ects that have emerged. He says they all involve a massive amount of earthmoving.

On site waiting to be put to work at about 7 a.m. each day are more than a hundred massive earth haulers that will be filled time and time again each day by Haachi 1200’s with 10-yard buckets and John Deere 870’s with 8 and 10 yard buckets.

Witt states on his website that this operation, which will eventu­ally be the home of Scout Motors, will need enormous buildings – and every enormous building will require an enormous build­ing pad and adequate drainage. And that’s where the earthworks come into play.

BuildWitt offers marketing, video production, and consulting services to heavy construction and mining companies. The com­pany says its mission is to make the dirt world a better place.