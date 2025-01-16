Is Blythewood home to America’s largest earth moving project?

BLYTHEWOOD – A video of America’s Largest Earth Moving Project on the East coast – Scout Motors EV – was produced by Aaron Witt, owner of BuildWitt, a marketing firm that focuses on the construction industry.
The 18-minute video, which can be viewed on The Voice’s Facebook gives a drone’s eye view of Scout’s massive earth moving project in Blythewood. It shows the process, the breadth and scale of the massive landscape as it is transformed, and what is required to move 24 million cubic yards of earth over a land area covering 1,360 acres.
The work is contracted to Landmark Construction. The company is moving about 75,000 cubic yards of earth a day on a tight schedule to get the automotive plant producing on time.
According to Witt’s website, the Blythewood site is part of a new era of American mega projects that have emerged. He says they all involve a massive amount of earthmoving.
On site waiting to be put to work at about 7 a.m. each day are more than a hundred massive earth haulers that will be filled time and time again each day by Haachi 1200’s with 10-yard buckets and John Deere 870’s with 8 and 10 yard buckets.
Witt states on his website that this operation, which will eventually be the home of Scout Motors, will need enormous buildings – and every enormous building will require an enormous building pad and adequate drainage. And that’s where the earthworks come into play.
BuildWitt offers marketing, video production, and consulting services to heavy construction and mining companies. The company says its mission is to make the dirt world a better place.