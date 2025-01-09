Luck investing $90M in Fairfield County quarry

By

Company Investing $450M Across SC

FAIRFIELD – Luck Companies has announced it is investing $90 million to expand its quarry operations in Fairfield County.

It’s investing an additional $360 million across the state to develop new sites in Chester, Edgefield, Saluda, Spartanburg and for expansion of its operations in Kershaw.

The combined investment of $450 million will be made over a 20-year span and create 70 new jobs over that time across the state, according to an announcement by the company on Tuesday.

In the Fairfield County mining site, located along Highway 34 near Ridgeway, produces construction aggregate materials for the growing Interstate 77 corridor and includes three developed spaces for future economic development, according to the announcement.

“Fairfield County is excited to be a part of the Luck Companies expansion plans for South Carolina,” said Doug Pauley, Chair of the Fairfield County Council. “The $90 million investment in the Fairfield County community is just the beginning of economic development growth not only in Fairfield County, but across this great state.”

Luck Companies will invest $93 million to develop a new quarry site in Chester County that will include acreage dedicated to agricultural education and a multi-use, economic development portion, according to the company. It will also invest $70 million to develop its 434-acre quarry site in Edgefield County, and $40 million to develop a 330-acre quarry site in Saluda.

The announcement said the Edgefield and Saluda sites will support increased development along the Interstate 20 corridor, according to the announcement.

The Spartanburg County site, located in Enoree, represents a $132 million investment. In addition to the quarry, this site will also feature opportunities for commercial development.

Founded in 1923 and headquartered in Virginia, Luck Companies provides materials and services through its three business units: Luck Stone, Luck Ecosystems and Luck Real Estate Ventures. The company serves as a partner for customers in the construction, civil engineering and environmental industries.