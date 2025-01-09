McDaniel sworn in as chair of SC Legislative Black Caucus

By

House Rep. David Weeks, left, administers the oath of office to Annie McDaniel. | Photos: Contributed

COLUMBIA – House Representative Annie McDaniel (Dist. 41) who represents Fairfield and Chester Counties and part of Blythewood, was sworn in to office on Tuesday, Jan. 3 as the 27th Chair of the S.C. Legislative Black Caucus.

In her inaugural address, McDaniel said she was going to focus on the legacy, responsibility, and collective effort required to lead and serve effectively.

“I thank God, my late mother, and my family for instilling in me a deep sense of faith, resilience, and responsibility,” McDaniel said. “My mother transformed meager resources into abundant opportunities for me and my siblings, teaching us to always give thanks and strive for excellence despite challenges.”

“And I thank the members of the Legislative Black Caucus for entrusting me with this significant role,” she said. “It is a heavy responsibility and I will work hard to fulfill the trust you have placed in me.”

McDaniel emphasized the importance of civic responsibility, urging everyone to be actively participate in their communities, to hold leaders accountable, and to make informed decisions at the ballot box. McDaniel said that leadership is not confined to titles but is a responsibility that every individual must embrace.

As far as initiatives she will undertake in her new role, McDaniel told The Voice that she will be working more on solutions instead of fighting the inevitable, for instance, working to make sure any voucher program that is passed will benefit the children in Fairfield.

“I’m going to stay in close touch with the state agencies to make sure their resources are distributed equitably to the folks who need them, and I’m going to be keeping a close eye on S.51 – the bill to re-start the construction of units 2 and 3 at the nuclear plant in Jenkinsville – and if it passes,” she said, “I will be working to make sure Fairfield, whose people are most at risk from the nuclear plant, are protected and that any new windfall of revenue from the units is properly spent.

McDaniel is serving her fourth term in the House. She previously served 18 years on the Fairfield County School Board.