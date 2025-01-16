Richland Two not impacted by PowerSchool breach

By

COLUMBIA – Richland School District Two is among only four school districts that were not included on a list of South Car­olina districts affected by the PowerSchool data breach, ac­cording to a news release from the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE).

The SCDE announced on Wednesday, Jan. 8 that it had been informed by PowerSchool of a cybersecurity breach in­volving its PowerSource portal.

“This was an international in­cident over which the state and local districts had no control,” the release said.

According to the SCDE, the breach allowed unauthorized access to customer data from PowerSchool’s Student Infor­mation System (SIS), and Pow­erSchool confirmed that per­sonally identifiable information (PPI) was compromised.

PowerSchool contained the breach and took further steps to secure its systems, the release said.

On Thursday, the SCDE an­nounced that Richland Two and three other SC districts were not included on the list of im­pacted districts.