Richland Two not impacted by PowerSchool breach

COLUMBIA – Richland School District Two is among only four school districts that were not included on a list of South Carolina districts affected by the PowerSchool data breach, according to a news release from the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE).
The SCDE announced on Wednesday, Jan. 8 that it had been informed by PowerSchool of a cybersecurity breach involving its PowerSource portal.
“This was an international incident over which the state and local districts had no control,” the release said.
According to the SCDE, the breach allowed unauthorized access to customer data from PowerSchool’s Student Information System (SIS), and PowerSchool confirmed that personally identifiable information (PPI) was compromised.
PowerSchool contained the breach and took further steps to secure its systems, the release said.
On Thursday, the SCDE announced that Richland Two and three other SC districts were not included on the list of impacted districts.