Stines: Soccer field construction going well

Construction workers on site at the Doko Meadows Park soccer field.

BLYTHEWOOD – Construction that began in Doko Park on the soccer field on Dec. 2, 2024, to build a pavilion and restroom facilities, is going well and may be ahead of schedule, according to Town Manager Daniel Stines.

“All the initial grading is finished, and the initial irrigation lines are in place. The storm sys­tem is in; the sewer and water lines are roughed in; the footings are poured; the inspections are done; and we’re ready to lay block as soon as we can pour the slabs,” Stines said. “For that, we’re wait­ing for the temperatures to warm up. We’re hoping for a window next week. Slab work will take about two days. Once the slabs are poured, we can go vertical.”

Stines said the project is about 25 percent finished at week five. Completion date was set for May 2.

“So, we’re in pretty good shape,” he said.

Even though construction is going on, Stines said the soccer teams are still able to play on the fields.

“We’ve sectioned off the field with proper signage, so Blythe­wood Soccer is still using the field during this process,” Stines said. “We’ve managed to work with the construction team to keep the soccer program going and keep those committed rent­als honored that were already in place before this project started. We were able to not disrupt soc­cer, and we’ll have the additional field ready for this spring. All we’ll lack are the pavilion and the restrooms.”

While the initial project was budgeted at $1,000,000, Ralph and Son Builders, Inc. out of Charlotte, N.C. was awarded the construction contract with a bid of $1,030,000.

The soccer field project is one of the Capital Improvement Projects council budgeted for FY 2024-25.