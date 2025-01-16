Three new members seated on council

By

Goldbach

Bell

Gadson

WINNSBORO – Three new county council members were sworn into office in council chambers at 4:45 p.m. on Monday afternoon in the county’s govern­ment complex at 250 N. Walnut Street in Winnsboro.

The swearing-in ceremony was followed by the election of offi­cers at 5:30 p.m.

Fairfield Clerk to Council Kim­berly Roberts administered the oath of office to Don Goldbach (Dist. 2) who placed his hand on a Bible held by his wife Kathy; House Rep. Annie McDaniel ad­ministered the oath of office to Carl Bell (Dist. 4) who placed his hand on a Bible held by Cather­ine Bell Gadson; Fairfield County Magistrate Jannita Gaston admin­istered the oath of office to Oren Gadson who placed his hand on a Bible held by his son Marcus White.

Following the swearing-in cer­emony each new councilman took his seat at the dais before the meeting was adjourned for a short reception. The full council reconvened at 5:30 p.m. to elect officers with senior member and then-chair Douglas Pauley pre­siding.

Goldbach is a retired executive from the Westinghouse Electric Company; Bell works in a Co­lumbia law office; and Gadson is retired from the Winnsboro De­partment of Public Safety.