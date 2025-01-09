Winnsboro man charged with Attempted Murder

By

WINNSBORO – Eddie Lamont Smalls, 48, of Winnsboro, was arrested in connection to a shooting incident that took place in South Winnsboro on Monday, Jan. 6, according to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Smalls

In a media release, the Sheriff’s office says the shooting incident took place on Fagan Rd. near the intersection of Doty Rd. around 2:30 p.m.

An argument occurred between Smalls and the victim. As the victim attempted to walk away, the suspect fired three shots, striking the victim in the back three times, the release said.

Upon arrival to the scene, deputies rendered aid to the victim until EMS arrived on scene. The victim was transported to Prisma Health Richland Hospital and Smalls was taken into custody and later booked into the Fairfield County Detention Center.

Investigators were able to locate and take in to evidence the firearm that was used in this incident, according to the report.

Smalls has been charged with Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.