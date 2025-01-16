Woman charged for arson, animal cruelty

By

JENKINSVILLE – Alexia Mique­sha Robinson, of Gaston, has been arrested in con­nection with an arson incident that occurred in Jen­kinsville on Mon­day, Jan. 6, 2025.

Deputies re­sponded to the scene of a fire involving an RV at the Broad River Campground on SC 215 South because of suspicious circumstances, according to a re­lease from the Sheriff. Through the course of their investigation, it was determined that the fire was inten­tionally set inside the camper by Robinson, the release said.

A dog and cat inside of the camper died as a result of the fire. There were no other injuries.

Robinson, 25, was arrested without incident on Jan. 13 and charged with Arson 2nd Degree and two counts of Animal Cru­elty Resulting in the Death of an Animal. She was booked into the Fairfield County Detention Center.

Sheriff Will Montgomery says the investigation is ongoing and more charges may be forthcom­ing. He urges anyone who may have any information regarding this incident to please contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Of­fice at 803-635-4141.