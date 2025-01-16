Woman charged for arson, animal cruelty

JENKINSVILLE – Alexia Miquesha Robinson, of Gaston, has been arrested in connection with an arson incident that occurred in Jenkinsville on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025.
Deputies responded to the scene of a fire involving an RV at the Broad River Campground on SC 215 South because of suspicious circumstances, according to a release from the Sheriff. Through the course of their investigation, it was determined that the fire was intentionally set inside the camper by Robinson, the release said.
A dog and cat inside of the camper died as a result of the fire. There were no other injuries.
Robinson, 25, was arrested without incident on Jan. 13 and charged with Arson 2nd Degree and two counts of Animal Cruelty Resulting in the Death of an Animal. She was booked into the Fairfield County Detention Center.
Sheriff Will Montgomery says the investigation is ongoing and more charges may be forthcoming. He urges anyone who may have any information regarding this incident to please contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at 803-635-4141.