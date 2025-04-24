The award winners during the Blythewood Chamber of Commerce’s annual Gala last week include, from left: Michaela Barno (Dir. of the Blythewood Farmers Market) was named Non Profit of the Year; Lonnie McElwayne (Manager of Nothing Bunt Cakes) was named Small Business of the Year; Lexington Medical Center NE (represented by Stacey Weaver) was named Large Business of the Year; and Chamber Director Deb Dollarhide holds the award won by Alan George (president of First Community Bank) as Business Person of the Year.
Chamber Holds Awards Gala
April 24, 2025 By