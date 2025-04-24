Chamber Holds Awards Gala

By

The award winners during the Blythewood Chamber of Commerce’s annual Gala last week include, from left: Michaela Barno (Dir. of the Blythewood Farmers Market) was named Non Profit of the Year; Lonnie McElwayne (Manager of Nothing Bunt Cakes) was named Small Business of the Year; Lexington Medical Center NE (represented by Stacey Weaver) was named Large Business of the Year; and Chamber Director Deb Dollarhide holds the award won by Alan George (president of First Community Bank) as Business Person of the Year.



