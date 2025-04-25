Fairfield Central High School band director arrested for sexual battery of student

By

Photo: Facebook/Fairfield Central

COLUMBIA – A Fairfield Central High School teacher, Timothy R. Bryant, 28, has been arrested and charged with 3463-Sex / Sexual battery with a student 16 or 17 years of age, no aggravated force or coercion.

According to a Fairfield County School District Board member, Bryant was serving as the high school’s band director.

The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Richland County Sheriff’s Department Special Victims Unit on Friday, April 25, regarding a sexual battery that had occurred in Richland County, according to the incident report.

The Fairfield County Sheriff’s office investigator stated that the suspect had been having sexual relations with the victim, a student, off Broad River Road in Richland County.

During the Fairfield County Sheriff’s office investigation, the suspect admitted this to deputies on body camera, the report stated.

This incident is under investigation by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

