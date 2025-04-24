Section of Community Rd to close for 11 months

By

BLYTHEWOOD – As part of the construction of the new Exit 26 interchange on I-77 and connecting roads project in Blythewood, SCDOT (South Carolina Department of Transportation) will be closing and detouring a portion of Community Road beginning the morning of May 5, 2025. The closure will remain in place until March 31, 2026.

The closed area will be between north of Northpoint Blvd and south of the public storage business located at 860 Community Rd.

Access to all businesses along Community Road will be maintained as the businesses are not located within the closure area. The closure will provide access for crews to construct new roadways, bridges, retaining walls, and other structures as part of the overall interchange project.

Changeable message boards have been deployed along Community Road alerting motorists of the upcoming detour schedule. Signs will be installed along the detour route to provide directions on how motorists can navigate to the north or south end of Community Road.