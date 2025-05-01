Closures, changes on I-77, Blythewood Rd, Community Rd begin next week

By

BLYTHEWOOD – Blythewood drivers can expect roadway changes next week. Temporary closures on Northbound I-77 and Community Rd., as well as traffic pattern changes on Blythewood Rd. are coming next week.

I-77 Closures

I-77 temporary nighttime closures

In order to allow crews to construct part of the new Scout railroad overpass on I-77, SCDOT (South Carolina Department of Transportation) will conduct temporary nighttime closures of I-77 Northbound from mile marker 24 to 27 in Richland County.

The first closure will occur Monday, May 5 at 9 p.m. through Tuesday, May 6 at 6 a.m. Lanes will be closed again Wednesday, May 7 at 9 p.m. until Thursday, May 8 at 6 a.m.

As part of these closures, a signed detour route will be put in place. Drivers will take Exit 24 and turn right on to Wilson Boulevard (US 21) and then turn left on to Blythewood Road where they will re-enter I-77 Northbound.

SCDOT encourages drivers to slow down and pay attention to crews and signs when driving near work zones.

Community Rd. closure is expected to last until April 2026.

Community Rd.

Beginning Monday, May 5, SCDOT will close a section of Community Rd. as part of construction for the I-77 Exit 26 Interchange Project. Traffic will be detoured around this area, with digital signage in place.

The Community Road closure is expected to last until April 2026.

The traffic pattern will change on Blythewood Rd. on May 7.

Blythewood Rd.

On Wednesday, May 7, traffic on Blythewood Rd. will be shifted from the current two lanes onto a new lane and an existing connecting lane. This will leave two lanes of traffic from Syrup Mill Road heading east toward I-77.

“The new traffic pattern will take about an hour to set up, and that will happen sometime between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 7,” said Todd Money, publications editor for Richland County.

According to a Facebook post form Richland County, no delays are expected.

According to the county, personnel on site will help regulate traffic flow in both areas during construction.

The shift should last for the next six months while construction takes place on the other side of Blythewood Road, allowing for upgrades to be completed.

Project details at richlandpenny.com say that “the proposed scope recommends a 5-lane (4 travel lanes with a center turn lane) improvement from I-77 west to Syrup Mill Road. Provisions for bicycle and pedestrian accommodation are proposed through construction of offset, shared use paths.

“This project also includes a double-lane roundabout at the intersection of Community Road and Cobblestone. Leftover funds from Blythewood Area Improvements will be moved over to cover the shortage on this project once approved by County Council.”

Details on the site list the expected completion date for the Blythewood Rd. widening as September 1, 2025.