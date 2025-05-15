Letter: The Fifth Dimension?

By

A tweaked Rod Serling take on the nearly year-in-the making, conflict-of-interest, void-of-guidelines county A & H Tax Committee:

“There is a fifth dimension beyond that which is known to man. It is a dimension as vast as space and as timeless as infinity. It is the middle ground between light and shadow, between science and superstition, and it lies between the pit of man’s fears and the summit of his knowledge. This is the dimension of imagination …the dimension we call the Fairfield County A&H Tax Committee.”

Randy Bright, Ridgeway