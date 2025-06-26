FAYAT Group breaks ground for distribution center

By

SC Governor Henry McMaster joins state and county officials to break ground at the new site. | Fairfield County

RIDGEWAY — On Tuesday, June 25, Fairfield County officials joined executives from FAYAT Group to break ground on a new distribution center.

The ceremony, held at FAYAT Group’s new site in Ridgeway, celebrated the start of construction on a facility that will support FAYAT Group’s North American operations by improving logistics, streamlining parts distribution, and enhancing customer service capabilities.

“FAYAT Group’s decision to expand its operations here in Ridgeway represents not only a major investment in infrastructure, but also a reaffirmation of faith in this community—its people, its potential, and its future,” said Fairfield County Council chair Clarence Gilbert.

The new FAYAT distribution center will expand FAYAT Group’s footprint, allowing the company to more efficiently deliver equipment and parts across the continent. It will also support the company’s long-term strategy of centralizing its North American operations at its Ridgeway headquarters.

“FAYAT moved its BOMAG North American headquarters to Fairfield County just over 10 years ago to leverage several strategic benefits – being close to port of entry, proximity to an air hub for spare parts distribution, and offering the opportunity for year-round sales and service training – for the purpose of being closer to and better serving our customers,” said Rob Mueckler, General Manager of FAYAT North America.

“FAYAT Group’s $13.7 million expansion once again proves that South Carolina provides existing businesses with the resources needed to find continued success. We’ve built a culture that supports businesses every step of the way, because we know thriving companies like FAYAT build vibrant communities” Said Governor Henry McMaster.

The FAYAT Group was founded in 1957 in Libourne, France, and has grown to become the largest independently owned construction company in France. FAYAT group has more than 230 subsidiaries in 170 countries. With this latest expansion, FAYAT Group continues to demonstrate its commitment to innovation and operational excellence in the North American market.