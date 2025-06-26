New pickleball courts open at Blythewood Park

By

Blythewood Park is located at 126 Boney Rd. | Richland County Recreation Commission

BLYTHEWOOD – Six new pickle ball courts opened at the Richland County Recreation’s Blythewood Park Rec Center Thursday, June 26 with a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. The colorful blue and green courts and shiny new black fencing bring a great new look to the rec center and much needed additional space for Blythewood area pickle ball enthusiasts.

The pickle ball courts were once tennis courts which have been used less and less over the last few years. Renovated, the pickle ball outdoor courts are expected to see a lot more action, according to Richland County officials.

The addition of pickle ball courts is just one of the popular activities offered at Blythewood Park that include Thursday bingo which is part of the Park’s free-membership Sassy Seniors program. Open to seniors aged 50 and over, the Sassy Seniors meet every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The weekly program begins with an arthritis exercise class led by the Park’s supervisor Yvonne White, known affectionately by Park participants as Ms. Y (pronounced ‘E’).

“The seniors can either sit or stand while they practice exercises that improve muscular strength and help reduce pain and stiffness,” White said. After exercise class the seniors play their hand at a few rounds of bingo, winning fun prizes like fragrant soaps. Before the program ends at noon, the participants, mostly women, take a few laps around the gymnasium.

“I’ve lived in Blythewood a long time,” said Sassy Senior regular, Della Waden, “but I’ve made a lot of new friends at bingo. There are about 10 of us who usually attend on Thursdays, and we’ve become a very close group.”

Yvonne White

White also invites professionals to the park to discuss such things as insurance or legal advice with the seniors.

While Sassy Seniors is one of the more popular programs at Blythewood Park, there are programs and events for the whole family year-round.

According to its website, Blythewood Park offers programs and services that enrich the quality of life for persons of all ages and abilities. Children benefit from activities that reduce childhood obesity and provide hours of constructive use of time. Adults benefit from services that improve health and wellness while reducing stress in a relaxing, wholesome family environment.

This 21.62-acre recreation complex features a multitude of amenities. The recreation center includes a gymnasium, game room, weight room, club room, arts & crafts room and a kitchen. Outside, there are two lighted Dixie Youth baseball fields, one lighted softball field, the new pickleball courts, a playground, and picnic facilities with shelter.

Blythewood also hosts the Annual Men’s League which helps men 18 and up with cardiovascular exercise while using exercise balls. They meet every Thursday from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Blythewood also offers a Summer Adult Men’s Basketball league, also for ages 18 and up. Teams are formed and compete against other recreation park teams in Richland County. There are six games in the regular season and a single-game elimination playoff round. Winners receive championship rings.

The gym offers a number of kids programs – kids’ camps during the summer as well as after school and evening sports activities throughout the year.

Blythewood Park was named the top park in the Richland County Recreation Park system last month. The honor comes with a giant trophy that sits on the counter at the entrance to the building.

Blythewood Park also offers a workout room with 9 machines, including two treadmills, two ellipticals, stationary bikes, and more.

The facility also offers a meeting room for $85 plus a refundable deposit for HOA and other community meetings.

“Blythewood Park offers a lot of activities for both seniors and kids,” Waden said. “It’s got lots of really great programs – something for just about everybody.”

Hours of operation are: Sunday, 1 – 6 p.m.; Monday – Friday: 2 – 9 p.m.; and

Saturday: 9 – 6 p.m.

For indoor rentals, please contact Connie Reaves at (803) 741-7272 ext. 104, at least two weeks in advance for more rental information or to book a rental. For field rentals, please contact Sheri Barnes at (803) 741-7272 ext. 107

The park is located at 126 Boney Road. For more information about the park’s activities, go to richlandcountyrecreation.com/project/blythewood-park/# or call 803-691-9786.

To contact Park Supervisor Yvonne White, email: [email protected].