SCDMV to close Blythewood branch, relocate staff

BLYTHEWOOD – As of July 7, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles will close its branch office for customer service located at 10311 Wilson Blvd. in Blythewood.

The office closure is resulting from reduced parking availability at the Blythewood SCDMV location due to the recent sale of several of the buildings on the Wilson Boulevard campus. The headquarters of SCDMV and the S.C. Department of Public Safety will remain on the Wilson Boulevard campus.

Customers in northeast Richland County should visit the SCDMV branch office at 228 O’Neil Court in Columbia or the office at 1161 Kincaid Bridge Road in Winnsboro. The O’Neil Court location will offer expanded services and augmented SCDMV staff to accommodate the anticipated increased demand at that office. The O’Neil Court location will also become a Motor Carriers service site, which previously was provided in the Blythewood office.

Customers can view all office locations and check wait times at SCDMVOnline.com.

The last day of customer service at the Blythewood branch office is Thursday, July 3. All SCDMV offices are closed for Independence Day on Friday, July 4.