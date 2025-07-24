Charter school to open in Ridgeway in fall 2027

By

RIDGEWAY – A new charter high school focused on trade skills will be opening in Ridgeway in the fall of 2027, according to the school’s Development Director Phil Frye.

The Academy for Skill Technologies will offer all the academics that are required for a traditional high school diploma – math, science, English, social studies – as well as six different vocational electives that are yet to be determined, according to Frye.

The school will be located on 25 acres off S. Coleman Highway and Highway 21 and adjacent to a proposed 106.82-acre residential development that will sit between the charter school and Geiger Elementary School. Site plans for both the residential development and the charter school were recently approved by the Fairfield County Planning Commission.

The next step is to obtain bids for construction of the school and contract with a developer, Frye said.

“One of the first things I was asked when we started gauging interest in a charter school for technology was, ‘Is this about Scout?’” Frye said. “My answer is ‘No,’ it’s about the difficulty all industries in this area have finding skilled labor. The focus of this charter school is to produce high school graduates who will be prepared to go to work for Scout or any of the other industries in this area. Our goal is that our students will graduate with a four-year diploma and a certificate in their chosen specialized technology such as maintenance engineering, welding, fabrication – those kinds of things.”

Frye, who was previously director of the Blythewood Chamber of Commerce, said he has long realized the availability of skilled workers was lacking in the Midlands, but it wasn’t until a couple of years ago, that his realization evolved into a possible solution.

In November of 2023, a man named Russell Caldwell came to Blythewood looking to help establish a charter school in the area, Frye said. Caldwell was an investment banker from Texas and had helped arrange financing for a number of charter schools across the country, including the Midlands STEM charter school in Winnsboro.

“And the fact that Scout had just arrived in Blythewood probably helped peak his interest in this area,” Frye said. “Mr. Caldwell is also currently assisting with a charter school in Camden and others throughout the state. This was something I felt was important for our area and became involved.”

He said the wheels are now turning to get a charter school up and running with a target enrollment of 350 – 400 students.

“Our game plan is to initially focus primarily on freshmen enrollment so they can get their full four-year certification in their chosen discipline,” Frye said.

He said the school’s board members are now in place and in the process of searching for a principal who will work with the board and area industries to develop the school’s curriculum.

Board members include Board Chair Chris Aker, Secretary Chris Keefer, Vice Chair Kevin Crawford, and Trish Hovis.

“This is our governing body who will set policies for the school,” Frye said. “We have other folks from various industries who will serve on our advisory board. We also have several people who are experienced educators and administrators who will help us in selecting a principal.

“We’re also looking to offer dual enrollment for our students with Midlands Tech, York Tech, and other technical schools in the area as well as internships with area industries,” he said. “Graduation with job experience as well as a certificate will prepare our students to earn well above the average wage. As an apprentice they can earn up to $60,000 a year.”

Frye says the plan is to keep classes small – 12 to 15 students. And, he said, the school welcomes both female and male students.

“We’ll be looking for partnerships with not only industries but universities as well, to give our students added opportunities to continue their education in wider, more advanced technical career opportunities such as nuclear welding or under water welding,” he said.

Frye said the concentration right now is to fundraise, submit the charter application and contract with a developer.

“During 2026, we should have our charter approved, have the principal hired, begin construction, and begin lining up staffing for the school,” Frye said. The school is slated to open in the fall of 2027.”

For information about the school, contact Frye at 803-315-6785.