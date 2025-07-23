Eastover man charged with series of thefts

By

Wilson

WINNSBORO – Hunter Wilson, 23, of Eastover, was taken into custody by the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office on July 14.

The sheriff’s office says Wilson has been a suspect in a series of theft-related incidents occurring in Fairfield County.

As of July 14, Wilson has been charged with Burglary 1st Degree; two counts of Burglary 2nd Degree; four counts of Grand Larceny over $10,000; and two counts of Grand Larceny over $2,000 but less than $10,000.

According to incident reports from the sheriff’s office, Wilson’s charges stem from a string of crimes from April to June 2025.

On Friday, April 4, 2025, Fairfield County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a job site for True Rock Construction off of Hwy 215 in the Blair area of Fairfield County to take a report for a motor vehicle theft.

According to the incident report, a 2002 CAT 289 D3 machine – a large skid steer with tracks, valued at approximately $240,000 – had been stolen from the job site.

The machine had been last seen on Thursday, April 3 at 11 p.m. and was gone by 9 a.m. the next morning. A GPS tracker on the machine showed it to be in Richland County in the wood line off Winterwood Rd/Buton Rd., the report said.

Another skid steer was reported stolen from a job site in Fairfield County a few months later.

On Monday, June 30, an employee with the Department of Transportation reported that a skid steer had been taken from a job site located near Interstate 77, mile marker 50. The skid steer was equipped with a tracking device installed by the rental company.

Incident reports also connect Wilson to two separate incidents in which nothing was reported to be stolen.

On Friday, June 20, Fairfield County Sheriff’s office received a call that a break-in had occurred overnight.

According to the incident report, at 2:46 a.m. on June 20, the victim received notification of movement on a security camera inside a building on the property. Two white males, one with face covered and a second just out of view, can be seen inside the building. The victim stated that nothing what missing, but damage was done to the front door paneling, which was busted off of the hinges.

On Monday, June 30, investigators responded to a report of an unidentified individual trespassing on property located on Old River Road near I-77 in Fairfield County. The property owner alerted authorities that someone had entered the property by cutting the combination lock attached to the entrance gate.

According to the incident report, security camera footage showed a dark-colored, older model Chevrolet Silverado-style truck with an extended cam driving onto the property at approximately 3:19 a.m. The vehicle turned off its headlights and stopped at the rear of the property before leaving without turning its headlights back on at approximately 3:24 a.m. The property’s owner confirmed that nothing appeared to be missing.

This case has involved collaboration with Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

According to the Sheriff’s office, the investigation is ongoing.