EPA targets mercury spill in Blythewood

BLYTHEWOOD – Federal regulators are accepting public review and comments of its final report into cleanup efforts of a September, 2024 mercury spill at a Blythewood woman’s home.

The Environmental Protection Agency, or EPA, recently declared the home on Columbia Club Drive a Superfund Cleanup Site, making it eligible for federally funded cleanup. Up to $250,000 was approved to remediate the mercury contamination, according to EPA documents.

A public notice states the woman’s home became contaminated with elemental (liquid) mercury on September 18, 2024. Contamination occurred when liquid mercury spilled onto the floors of the home.

The exact circumstances leading to the spill were not stated in EPA records.

The EPA responded the following day and found visible beads of mercury in the garage, kitchen, and on a staircase. Mercury was also found on a Columbia firefighter’s footwear, documents state.

Elemental (liquid) mercury poisoning can damage kidneys and cause blood loss. It can also cause permanent lung damage, potential brain damage, or death, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

The EPA reported encountering unsafe mercury levels when entering the Blythewood woman’s home.

“The EPA determined in an Action Memorandum that an emergency response removal action was needed to remove mercury contamination in a residential home to prevent potential releases of hazardous mercury at the Site,” the public notice states.

An EPA memo states the woman was being exposed to high levels of mercury vapor, creating potential contamination risks.

“Mercury is a hazardous substance and has been released and tracked through the residence at airborne concentrations exceeding [safe levels],” the memo states. “In addition, those who might visit the residence could have tracked mercury to their vehicle and homes.”

Extensive cleanup and mitigation efforts continued into in October and consisted of applying dry powder and an HGX solution designed to reduce mercury vapor and decontaminate surfaces exposed to mercury. By October, mercury levels had fallen considerably, records state.

Residents can view the full EPA report at https://cumulis.epa.gov/supercpad/CurSites/cadminrecord.cfm?id=0420910&doc=Y&colid=67868.

Residents can also call 404-562-9217 or 404-562-9591, or email [email protected].