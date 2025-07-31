FCSD Superintendent takes medical leave

By

Swilley Named Acting Superintendent

Mr. Alvin Pressley

Dr. Tracie Swilley

FAIRFIELD COUNTY – Superintendent Alvin Pressley has informed the Fairfield County School Board of his need to take medical leave. During its meeting on July 22, the Board voted to appoint Dr. Tracie Swilley as Acting Superintendent of the District during Pressley’s absence.

“It is our hope that Mr. Pressley will be able to resume his duties soon,” said Board Chair Henry Miller. “As a Board, we offer our prayers and full support. Although Mr. Pressley was only recently selected as Superintendent, he has quickly established himself as a valued member of the Fairfield family, and we look forward to a long-term relationship with him.”

Dr. Swilley currently serves as the District’s Assistant Superintendent of Academics and previously served as principal of Fairfield Central High School for 12 years. Among her many accolades is being named the 2025 National Principal of the Year by the National Association of Secondary School Principals.

“Dr. Swilley’s deep knowledge of the District and her dynamic leadership ensure that Fairfield County School District remains in capable hands,” Miller said.

Miller thanked the Fairfield community for their continued support as Board remains committed to making the 2025–2026 school year an outstanding one for all students, families, and staff.