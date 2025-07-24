Guest Editorial: Our town deserves a form of government that supports cooperation, balance and accountability

By

I ran for Town Council after a change in mayoral leadership, hopeful that together we could meaningful progress to our Town. I whole-heartedly supported the current Mayor, believing we could work collaboratively to improve residents’ quality of life. Unfortunately, once in office, it became clear that collaboration and transparency were not priorities. Rather than advancing shared goals, I’ve been serving as a guardrail—working to uphold checks and balances.

Here are some of the most concerning issues we’ve faced and why I believe now is the right time to explore a change in our form of government.

Lack of Collaboration & Oversight

The Mayor has made major decisions independently and even reversed ones made by the previous Administrator, such as:

Change in hiring decision made by committee and Administrator.

Hired staff not included in the approved budget

Hiring an individual under investigation by SLED

Issuing an Executive Order- and one that Council had to challenge legally

According to the Municipal Association of SC (MASC), Executive Orders are intended for the Governor—not municipal leaders.

Strategic Plan Delays – After months of requests in 2024, and my sponsorship of an Ordinance voted in November 2024, did we finally have the Strategic Plan. The plan still has not been finalized and made public for our Town. A change in the form of government was one of the actionable items listed in the workshop.

Missed Funding Opportunities– State funding and earmarks were not pursued until I contacted our House Representative. Only then did the Mayor apply for funds but were missed aligned with the Strategic Plan and without input of Council. As of to date, applications Mayor applied for have yet to have been shared or presented.

Lack of Transparency – Agenda items or any interest of what Council would like on the Agenda is not something the Mayor inquires about. Rather my request to the Town Attorney had to be made in order for Council to understand the timeframe and method of communication to be used, in order for items can be addressed and responded to. It has been consistent practice of the Mayor’s office to post the Agenda 1 business day before the meeting is held. Leaving no time for review or research. Consistent Budget oversight was similarly neglected until I requested monthly financial reports to be part of the monthly meetings.

Lack of Advocacy – There hasn’t been any Advocacy for our Town with Richland County for the consistent requests of development/growth surrounding us. Nor when the Mayor is not able to attend a meeting. He does not request for his Pro Tiem, Council or staff to attend on behalf of the Town so we have representation.

Frivolous Spending – Last week, the Mayor and a staffer registered for the MASC Conference—conference paid by the Town for both and neither attended with the possibility of additional expenses Town may be responsible for. This is the 2nd year the Mayor has been registered for Conference and was a No Show to the conference.

Other examples include:

Unapproved bonuses and celebratory funds

Unauthorized use of Town property

Funds spent on non-Town events

It’s Time for a Change in Government

Our Town currently has no full-time administrator, as the previous one quit due to issues with the Mayor. A council-manager system would allow us to:

Hire a trained, qualified municipal manager

Reinstate transparency and accountability

Ensure non-political leadership of HR and operations

At the MASC Conference, professional managers consistently expressed reluctance to return to strong mayor form of government. They are not able to do their job under this type of government.

We Must Move Forward Together– Our Town deserves a form of government that supports cooperation, balance and accountability.

I am happy to speak with those that want to connect – 803-446-2710.