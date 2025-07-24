Jersey Mike’s coming to Blythewood

By

BLYTHEWOOD – A popular sub restaurant will soon be opening in the IGA shopping center on Blythewood Road.

A Jersey Mike’s franchise has leased the empty storefront next to Amazing Nails, according to leasing agent Amy Stuck with the Vireo Group in Columbia.

Construction to totally remodel the interior of the space is expected to begin Friday, Aug. 1, franchise owner Rodger Blake-Ward of Charlotte told The Voice earlier this week.

Blake-Ward, who owns 87 Jersey Mike’s franchises across the country says he expects to open the Blythewood store sometime in the October-November time frame.

He said it’s something he’s been wanting to do for years.

“We own all but one of the Jersey Mike’s in Columbia, so we drive by the Blythewood exit frequently,” Blake-Ward said. “For years, we’ve been stopping off that exit trying to find a place to open a Jersey Mike’s, but have never been able to find something suitable.”

Earlier this year, Blake-Ward said, he was driving into the IGA parking lot when he saw a ‘for lease’ sign on an empty bay.

“I got in touch with my broker, called Amy and we were able to strike a deal,” he said. “We signed the paperwork about 10 days ago, so we’re ready to go. We’re super excited to be coming to Blythewood.”

Blake-Ward said he bought his first Jersey-Mike restaurant 16 years ago.

“Jersey Mike’s has a great reputation”, he said, “and our product speaks for itself. We make a really good sandwich.”

Jersey Mike’s had its beginning in 1956, offering a new kind of sandwich in a shop on the boardwalk of the Jersey Shore, a scenic vacation spot close to New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington DC.

“Large crowds would spend their summers there surfing, relaxing, and enjoying time with their families. It was the perfect location for this new concept in food service,” according to Jersey Mike’s website.

Blake-Ward said as the restaurant starts coming together in late September or so, he’ll be advertising for both teen and adult employees.