Juvenile survives three gunshots in Winnsboro

WINNSBORO – During a uniform patrol at 3 o’clock in the afternoon on Wednesday, July 2, a Winnsboro Department of Public Safety officer was radio dispatched to a shooting at the corner of N. Vanderhorst Street and Fairfield Street in Winnsboro.

Upon arrival, the officer reported a 15-year-old male juvenile lying on the ground and another male holding a piece of clothing to the juvenile’s leg, attempting to stop bleeding from three gunshot wounds. Officers report that he was shot from a passing vehicle.

The juvenile was transported by EMS to Richland Prisma Health where his gunshot wounds were determined to be non-life threatening. He was released that night.

According to Winnsboro Chief of Police Patrick Clemons, WDPS is looking at video surveillance of suspect vehicles.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.