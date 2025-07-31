Minors All-Stars fall short of state title

By

GEORGETOWN – Following a 2-0 sweep of Dentsville in the South Carolina District 4 Dixie Youth Baseball tournament, Blythewood’s Minors All-Star Team advanced to the state tournament in Georgetown in mid-July.

Chase Williams, Brody Hughes, Kyle Schwarzbauer, Sullivan Swearingen, Cooper Green, Spencer Palo, Adam Holland, Cole Frith, Owen Smith, Carslile Blackwelder, Jase Pauley Walt Holley | Photo: Kristina Schwarzbauer

Blythewood opened play with an 11-5 loss to Lancaster, despite out-hitting them nine to eight.

Carlisle Blackwelder and Sully Swearingen each collected two hits for Blythewood. Swearingen went 2-2 on the day.

Owen Smith started on the mound. He gave up three hits and five runs (two earned) over three innings. He struck out three and walked four.

Blythewood rebounded in game two to defeat Lake Marion 8-2.

Blythewood got on the board in the bottom of the first after Blackwelder singled to center and Lake Marion committed an error, each scoring a run.

They extended their early lead with three more in the bottom of the third thank to RBI singles by Chase Williams and Spencer Palo. Williams went 2-3 with three RBIs and a double.

Blackwelder threw a complete game on the mound. He surrendered one hit and two run (zero earned) over six innings, striking out four and walking three.

Blythewood downed Westminister next with an 8-5 final.

Tied at two in the top of the fourth, Blythewood scored three when Carlisle Blackwelder singled to score one, and a double from Kyle Schwarzbauer followed to extend the lead 5-2. Schwarzbauer went 2-3 on the day with four RBIs. Jase Pauley also doubled.

Chase Williams threw five innings for Blythewood. He allowed one hit and two runs. He walked two and struck out five.

Blythewood advanced to down Clinton 5-3.

Walt Holley started on the mound for Blythewood. He gave up five hits and two runs over three innings, striking out four and walking two.

Cooper Green, Holley, Pauley, Smith, Williams and Frith each collected one hit. Holley, Brody Hughes, Smith, Williams, and Frith each drove in a run.

The win advanced Blythewood into a semifinal game against Hilton Head.

The Blythewood team managed only one run off of five hits, falling to Hilton Head with a 6-1 final to end their tournament run. Hughes had the team’s only RBI.

LANCASTER – 0-2-1-4-4-0 – 11, 8, 3

BLYTHEWOOD – 1-0-1-3-0-0 – 5, 9, 3

BW: Chase W 1-2. Brody H 1-3, RBI. Carlisle B 2-3. Spencer P 1-3. Cole F 1-2. Sully S 2-2, 2 RBI. Walt H 1-2, RBI.

LAKE MARION – 0-0-0-0-0-2 – 2, 1, 3

BLYTHEWOOD – 2-0-3-3-0-X – 8, 7, 1

BW: Chase W 2-3, 2B, 3 RBI. Owen S 1-3. Carlisle B 1-2, RBI. Spencer P 1-3, 2 RBI. Sully S 1-2. Walt H 1-1.

BLYTHEWOOD – 0-2-0-3-0-3 – 8, 12 4

WESTMINISTER – 0-0-2-0-0-3 – 5, 3, 1

BW: Chase W 1-3. Owen S 1-2. Brody H 1-3. Carlisle B 1-2, RBI. Spencer P 1-2. Jase P 2-2. Kyle S 2-3, 4 RBI. Cole F 1-3. Sully S 1-3, 2 RBI. Graceson H 1-2.

CLINTON – 0-0-2-0-0-1 – 3, 6, 1

BLYTHEWOOD – 0-0-0-4-1-X – 5, 5, 1

BW: Chase W RBI. Owen S 1-2, RBI. Brody H RBI. Jase P 1-2. Cole F 1-2, RBI. Cooper G 1-1. Walt H 1-1, RBI.

BLYTHEWOOD – 0-0-0-1-0-0 – 1, 5, 3

HILTON HEAD – 2-3-1-0-0-X – 6, 5, 0

BW: Chase W 1-2. Brody H RBI. Carlisle B 1-3. Spencer P 1-2. Jase P 1-2. Cole F 1-1.