Schmidt named Interim Principal at Blythewood

BLYTHEWOOD – Veteran edu­cator Ralph Schmidt will serve as Interim Principal at Blythewood High School, bringing more than 40 years of experience in educa­tion and school leadership.

Schmidt previously served as Assistant Superintendent for Lex­ington School District Three, over­seeing all operations and human resources. Prior to that, he held numerous leadership positions in Richland Two, including Principal of Richland Northeast High School and Westwood High School, and Assistant Principal and Principal at Dent Middle School.

Schmidt’s career began as a physical education teacher and coach, and even after retiring, he returned to the classroom as a teacher at Rice Creek Elemen­tary School. He has consistently demonstrated a commitment to building strong relationships with students, staff, and the com­munity. He holds a B.S. in Health, Physical Education, and Recre­ation from Lander University and an M.Ed. in School Administration from the University of South Caro­lina. Schmidt is a retired member of the South Carolina Association of School Administrators.